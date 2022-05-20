New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag has sparked a new debate on who has been a better captain for India over the years. Having played under Sourav Ganguly for the bulk of his career and from making his debut to establishing himself in the Indian team, Sehwag has always rated Ganguly very highly in terms of his captaincy skills.Also Read - Virat Kohli REVEALS Hilarious Chat With Orange Cap Holder Jos Buttler

But stats would suggest otherwise. Virat Kohli is the most successful Test captain, having won 40 out of the 68 Test matches he captained with a win percentage of 58.82, leading by a country mile. Ganguly on the other hand won 21 out of the 49 Test matches he captain with a win percentage of 42.85.

"Sourav Ganguly built a new team, brought in new players and backed them through their highs and lows," Sehwag said in the latest episode of Sports18's show Home of Heroes. "I doubt if Kohli did that in his tenure," he added.

“In my opinion, the No 1 captain is the one who builds a team and gives confidence to his players. He (Kohli) backed some players, some he did not,” Sehwag further added.

The 43-year-old had also played under Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni. While Dravid captained India in 25 Test matches, Dhoni led the team in 60 Test matches. Dravid had won 8 out of the 25 matches he captained with a win percentage of 32 while Dhoni won 21 Test matches with a win percentage of 45.

Australia captain Steven Waugh has been the most succesful Test captain so far in terms win percentage. Having captained Australia in 57 Test matches, Waugh has a win percentage of 71.92 win 41 Test wins under his belt.