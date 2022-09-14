Delhi: Virender Sehwag was a beast of a cricketer during his prime, a real threat to the opposition bowlers – probably even more than Sachin Tendulkar at times. Now, that he has retired from playing international cricket, Sehwag is still a hit among his fans, thanks to his activities on social space. In a couple of days from now, Sehwag would be leading the India Maharajas in the upcoming Legends League Cricket benefit match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The former India opener has already started training in the nets. He posted a video where he could be seen playing the back-foot drives and also the flick of his legs.Also Read - Legends League Cricket: John Buchanan And Lalchand Rajput Named Coaches For Benefit Match At Eden Gardens on September 16

Sehwag has previously led the Delhi (Daredevils) Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

“I am excited to get back to the Cricket ground again. Having Adani Group as Team Principal and a professional outfit like Gujarat Giants is a perfect way to kick start this cricketing inning once again. I have personally always believed in playing fearless cricket and I will continue to propagate the same brand of cricket here too. We are extremely excited and eagerly waiting for the draft to pick our team,” Sehwag had earlier said.

Initially, Sourav Ganguly was supposed to lead the Maharajas, but then he pulled out of the tournament at the last-minute, and Sehwag was asked to lead.