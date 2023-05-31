Home

Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar SLAM Hardik Pandya For Disturbing Mohit Sharma During Last Over of IPL 2023 Final

IPL 2023: Sehwag and Gavaskar reckoned Hardik had no business to 'disturb' Mohit Sharma as he had bowled the first part of the over well.

Sehwag, Gavaskar SLAM Hardik

Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya led his team well and that was one of the major reasons why Gujarat Titans reached their second consecutive final. But after the loss against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final on Monday in Ahmedabad, Hardik faced the heat from experts and fans. Former India openers Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar have launched a scathing attack on Hardik. Both the former cricketers reckoned Hardik had no business to ‘disturb’ Mohit Sharma as he had bowled the first part of the over well.

“He bowled that first 3-4 deliveries absolutely brilliantly. Then for some strange reason some water was sent to him, in the middle of an over. Then Hardik came and spoke to him. When the bowler is in that rhythm and he is mentally also there, nobody should have said anything to him. Nothing at all. From a distance just say well bowled. Going to him, talking to him, that wasn’t the right thing to do. Suddenly Mohit was looking here and there,” Gavaskar said on Cricbuzz.

“When some is bowling well and is delivering with yorkers, why will you go and have a word with him? He knows that the batter needs 10 from 2 and that he needs to stick with yorkers. Then why will you waste his time? Had Mohit been hit for runs, then he could have gone and had a word, but when the bowler is doing his job you want to get done with the over quickly. It also could be that the captain might have come with a concern about whether the bowler would want any changes in the field for the last two balls. But still, if I would have been there, I wouldn’t have disturbed him,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

