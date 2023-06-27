Home

Virender Sehwag Takes Dig On Pakistan Cricket Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023, Says ‘We Are Ahead 7-0’

The opening match of ODI World Cup 2023 will be played between defending champions England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: India will take on Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) officially revealed the much-awaited schedule for the World Cup 2023, which will be staged in India beginning from October 5. The opening match will be played between defending champions England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

India will also face arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on October 15. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took a dig on Pakistan Cricket ahead of much-awaited World Cup clash.

“Everybody knows that all the focus is going to be on the India vs Pakistan match. I am ready to have a battle with Shoaib Akhtar during that game… on social media. The record says that India haven’t lost a World Cup game to Pakistan. We are ahead 7-0, out of which we have chased just once. Otherwise, each time India have batted first and put up a match-winning total. I’m not sure what will happen that day (October 15), but the team that handles pressure well will win,” Sehwag said.

“I feel that now India handles pressure that is why they win whereas Pakistan have a burden that they haven’t won against India. In the 1990s, they were good at dealing with pressure but after 2000, India soak it better. If any player says that they don’t feel pressure, I don’t think it’s right. We used to say it too but at the end of the day, we know it’s an India vs Pakistan game and emotions run high,” concluded Sehwag.

Hosts India, who last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 at home, will play their league phase matches across nine cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru. India will take on Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The tournament will feature ten teams, with the first eight having previously qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The last two berths will be determined after the conclusion of the Qualifier competition in Zimbabwe on July 9.

