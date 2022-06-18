Rajkot: Dinesh Karthik starred for India at Rajkot on Thursday as he hit a breathtaking 27-ball 55 against South Africa in the 4th T20I. Karthik’s knock helped India beat South Africa by 82 runs to take the series to the fifth and the final T20I. Karthik’s under-pressure knock has impressed the ex-cricketers who have praised the 37-year-old. Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra said that it is never easy for a senior player to make a comeback.Also Read - Video of Dinesh Karthik BIZARRELY Pausing Mid-Innings Interview During IND vs SA 4th T20I at Rajkot Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Nehra said on Cricbuzz: "It's never easy for a senior player to make such a comeback. He did start off well in the series, but was in search of a big knock. While he had been scoring impactful runs, it was good to see him bat at No. 6 today and score a half-century. You expect this from an experienced player. He was chosen as a finisher, but he also knows how to steady the ship when needed. The team management will be very happy with his performance."

DK today in the first half.

And Avesh whose place was questioned after being wicketless in the first three matches.

Winning in style -Team India. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/VOJix6A8sh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 17, 2022

Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Breaks MS Dhoni's Record During 4th T20I Between IND-SA; Becomes Oldest Indian to Hit T20I Fifty

Many congratulations to #TeamIndia on such a terrific win🇮🇳 Outstanding performance by @DineshKarthik and @hardikpandya7 & well played by the entire team, keep up the spirits! #INDvSA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 17, 2022

Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz: “South Africa’s bowling wasn’t up to the mark when Dinesh Karthik was batting. But the reputation of a player like him forces the opposition to make such errors. More than the bowler, he is playing according to the field. When the square-leg and fine-leg were in the circle, he was looking to play over them right from the beginning.”