Birmingham: There was premature celebration on Saturday when news of athlete Hima Das winning gold in 400-metre in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Soon, fans figured out that it was fake news being spread. Amid all the confusion, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated Hima without verifying the authenticity of the news.Also Read - LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: With 88-kg Lift, Mirabai Chanu in the Lead

His tweet, which he later deleted – read: “What a win! Indian athletes have totally arrived. Many congratulations to Hima Das on winning gold in the 400m at the Commonwealth Games. Fakr Hai.” Also Read - LIVE Mirabai Chanu Women's Weightlifting 49 KG Category, CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Lead With 88-Kg Lift

Unfortunately Sehwag was late in deleting his tweet and that is when fans spotted it and reacted. Sehwag was trolled hilariously. Also Read - CWG: India Steamroll Sri Lanka To Qualify Or Knockout Stage In Mixed Team Badminton

Go to sleep now,you guys don’t even follow any other sports, don’t be fake by tweeting blah blahh blahh,if you don’t follow don’t tweet it’s an insult to other sports. pic.twitter.com/vZgkUdKqQS — Ritobhash (@Ritobhash2) July 30, 2022

First to gold tha na tau pic.twitter.com/Hi8tkpDfwS — MSDIAN (@MSD_077) July 30, 2022

Viru bhai thoda updated rha kriye, wrna tweet krne se pehle soch liya kriye — (@Sidharthfan9432) July 30, 2022

Here is an old video which was circulated on social space that confused Sehwag.

Earlier in the day, Sanket opened India’s tally in Birmingham 2022 with a silver medal. The 21-year-old from Maharashtra was congratulated by PM Narendra Modi and Sanket dedicated his medal to India’s 75th year of Independence.

“I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but i could not do it,” Sargar told the media with the silver medal around his neck.