London: With England needing 17 runs to win with one wicket and ample overs left, they must have felt there is still a chance of a win. That is exactly when Deepti Sharma kept her cool, stopped in her delivery stride realising Charlie Dean was backing a little too far. Keeping her cool, Deepti flicked the bails and that was it. Charlie was mankaded and that gave India the whitewash they were after. Following the win, the act by Deepti did not go down well for a few as they took to social space and started debating. Former India opener Virender Sehwag weighed in on this and trolled England. Claiming that so many English guys are poor losers, Sehwag posted a couple of pictures. The first one had the English national flag and it read, "Invent a Game, Forget Its Rules." And the second picture had rule No. 41.16.1 explained.

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022

Also Read - Indian Women’s Historic ODI Series Win in England Has Lessons For Rohit Sharma-Led Team as Well

Meanwhile, India beat England by 16 runs in the third and final women's ODI to sweep series 3-0 for the first time here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, India were all out for a paltry 169 but that proved enough in the end.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs at Lord’s in veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second highest scorer, making exactly 50 runs in 79 deliveries.

Brief Scores: India: 169 all out in 45.4 overs (Deepti Sharma 68, Smriti Mandhana 50; Kate Cross 4/26).England: 153 all out in 43.3 overs (Charlie Dean 47, Amy Jones 28; Jhulan Goswami 2/30, Renuka Singh 4/29, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/38).