Virender Sehwag TROLLS Pakistan Ahead of England Match; Hilarious Post Goes VIRAL

Pak vs Eng: With it now next-to-impossible to go through, Sehwag shared a creative which read, "Bye, Bye, Pakistan".

Sehwag TROLLS Pakistan (Image: X)

Kolkata: With Pakistan almost out of the ODI World Cup 2023 after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka on Thursday in Bengaluru, former India opener Virender Sehwag – who is extremely popular on social media for his witty posts – hilariously roasted the Babar Azam-led side. Pakistan take on England in their final group game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. With it now next-to-impossible to go through, Sehwag shared a creative which read, “Bye, Bye, Pakistan”. Sehwag cheekily also wished them a safe flight back home. His tweet read, “Pakistan Zindabhaag! Have a safe flight back home.”

Pakistan Zindabhaag!

Have a safe flight back home . pic.twitter.com/7QKbLTE5NY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2023

Pakistan would like to bat first in this crucial match and need to maintain a winning margin of at least 287 runs. So, if Babar and company score 300 runs, they will have to bowl out England on just 13 runs. The road will get impossible if they are forced to bowl first cause even if their lethal bowling attack bowls out England on 100 runs, they will have to chase it down in just 2.5 overs.

New Zealand’s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka with as many as 160 balls to spare has boosted their Net Run Rate (NRR) up to +0.743 and almost assured them of a semi-final spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand have all but sealed their spot in the semifinals of the World Cup, joining the likes of India, South Africa and Australia after a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

