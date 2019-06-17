ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virender Sehwag is at it again! The former India cricketer who has a reputation of being quirky on social media took to Twitter after India beat Pakistan. Sporting a saffron outfit Sehwag roasted Pakistan with a classical tweet. Sehwag was hoping for a close contest but was disappointed as it turned out to be a one-sided affair as India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method). Rohit Sharma bagged the Man of the Match for his century. Sehwag’s post read, “When you hope to see a close # IndvsPak World Cup match but what you keep on getting is a one-sided contest!”

When you hope to see a close #IndvsPak World Cup match but what you keep on getting is a one-sided contest! pic.twitter.com/eWqXTwXSLq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, India maintained their winning streak against arch-rivals Pakistan and they also remain unbeaten in the tournament. it was a clinical show by the batsmen who posted a mammoth 336, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s 140 off 113 balls. It was Rohit’s 24th ODI ton as he went past MS Dhoni to register most sixes for India in international cricket.

“Really happy with the way we played as a team. We wanted to get out of the park and play a game of cricket. It can get frustrating at times as our last game was washed out due to rain. We had an intent of playing solid cricket and we did that today. I was unhappy with the way I played that shot. He just pushed mid-on back and got fine-leg up; that was a little misjudgment from my side. When you’re set you want to get as many runs as possible, so it was a disappointment when I got out. I wasn’t thinking about the double hundred, trust me. It was a good pitch and I wanted to continue batting as long as possible. We wanted to kill the game there with our partnership, but unfortunately, I got out at the wrong time,” said Rohit during the post-match presentation.