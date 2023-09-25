Home

Sports

Virender Sehwag Unhappy With Shubman Gill Despite Century vs Australia in 2nd ODI Due to THIS Reason

Virender Sehwag Unhappy With Shubman Gill Despite Century vs Australia in 2nd ODI Due to THIS Reason

Sehwag came down hard on Gill citing Rohit Sharma's example.

Shubman Gill vs Australia in 2nd ODI (Image: X)

Indore: India were easily the dominant side on Sunday during the second ODI at the Holkar stadium in Indore. One of the big reasons for India’s win yesterday was young Shubman Gill’s dominance. Gill continued his good run in ODI’s and hit his sixth ODI century, yet he could not impress former India opener Virender Sehwag. As per Sehwag, Gill should have continued on and got a daddy hundred, instead he perished just after his ton for 104 off 97 balls.

Trending Now

“He missed out last time but ensured that he got his hundred today, but I would still say that the form he is in he should have scored 160 or 180. He is now of just 25. Had he scored 200 today then he wouldn’t have become tired and could have fielded as well. At 30, he would have found it difficult because he wouldn’t have recovered. So it is better to score big runs now,” he said on Cricbuzz.

You may like to read

“When you are in form and you are scoring runs then don’t throw your wicket away. When he got out, there were 18 overs still remaining. Had he played for 9-10 overs more he could have completed his second double hundred. Rohit Sharma scored three double hundreds. He had the opportunity today. A 200 has been scored at this venue by a player named Sehwag, because it is that sort of a track,” he added.

With the win on Sunday, India has sealed the three-match ODI series versus Australia. The side will now have Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli coming back into the squad for the third and final ODI. India would be stronger in the final ODI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES