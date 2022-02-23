New Delhi: The main responsibility of a journalist is to serve the public in the best way possible and not to hurl abuses and threats to satisfy one’s ego. Wriddhiman Saha became the talk of the cricketing fraternity in the country when he shared his private WhatsApp chats with an unnamed journalist where the latter is forcing him for an interview and then threatening for not answering his call.Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka Wants More Consistency From Top Order After Flop Show In Australia

Saha posted the screenshots on his official twitter handle and have since then chose to be quiet when it comes to revealing the name of the journalist. Indian cricketers of past and present have come out in support of the wicket-keeper batsman and have all urged him to reveal the name in front of the public so that he/she wouldn't dare to do such ill-behavior in the future. Former India batter and World Cup winner, Virender Sehwag has strongly condemned the incident and has urged him to come out in public and reveal the name of the so called 'respected' journalist.

From Saha's post it has been clearly understood that the unnamed journalist is a big name in Indian sports journalism and the fans are speculating on their own, who the 'respected' journalist could be. That's something for the higher authority to find out. But this kind of behavior from any journalist means disrespecting journalism and stooping down low as a human being as well.

The Gujarat Titans batter has been very humble in dealing with the matter. In his recent post he has made it clear that thinking about the family of the journalist, he won’t be revealing the name but won’t be entertaining if any repetition occurs.

Readers, what do you think ? Should Saha reveal the name of the journalist ? Or it is the time for him to bury the controversy once and for all and move ahead in life ?