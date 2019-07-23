Happy Birthday, Yuzi: Former India legend Virender Sehwag was at his quirkiest best as he wished Yuzvendra Chahal on his 29th birthday. This should not surprise you as Sehwag has a habit of being witty and quirky at the same time. Sehwag has a massive following on social media for his strange style. As Yuzvendra Chahal turned 29, Sehwag took to Twitter and posted a picture of Chahal. He posted the viral picture where Chahal can be seen lying down close to the advertising hoardings during a match. Sehwag feels Chahal has the right attitude and it is this attitude of his for which people will give him money. “Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal . Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain,” read his post.

Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal .

Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain! pic.twitter.com/DJUuTtSfhM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2019

And here is how the rest of his team members wished him: