Former India opener Virender Sehwag tickled the funny bone of everyone with his cheeky tweet on the Duckworth-Lewis method as India versus New Zealand semi-final could not be completed in one day and was resumed on Wednesday.
The Duckworth-Lewis method is used to calculate target scores for rain-affected limited over matches.
Rain stopped play in the first semi-final at the Old Trafford on Tuesday with the Kiwi scoreboard reading 211/5 after 46.1 overs. Resuming on 211/5 on Wednesday, New Zealand finished on 239/8 in their 50 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah had spoken about the wickets slowing down as the 2019 World Cup moved towards the business end and it was evident during the first semi-final at the Old Trafford as the Indian bowlers made full use of the conditions after Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first.