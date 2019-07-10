Former India opener Virender Sehwag tickled the funny bone of everyone with his cheeky tweet on the Duckworth-Lewis method as India versus New Zealand semi-final could not be completed in one day and was resumed on Wednesday.

The Duckworth-Lewis method is used to calculate target scores for rain-affected limited over matches.

Will it be advantage employees if Salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months. If baarish mein bhi employee is coming to office. What do HR log think? — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 9, 2019

Rain stopped play in the first semi-final at the Old Trafford on Tuesday with the Kiwi scoreboard reading 211/5 after 46.1 overs. Resuming on 211/5 on Wednesday, New Zealand finished on 239/8 in their 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah had spoken about the wickets slowing down as the 2019 World Cup moved towards the business end and it was evident during the first semi-final at the Old Trafford as the Indian bowlers made full use of the conditions after Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first.