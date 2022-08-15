New Delhi: Without a doubt, Virender Sehwag is a massive social media star. His posts go viral in no time and become the talk of the town. As India celebrated its 75th year of Independence today, all eyes were on what will Sehwag come up with.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to Shikhar Dhawan; How Indian Cricket Fraternity Wished Fans on 15th August

Well, he came up with something that is reeking of patriotism and love for the country. Sehwag said do not ask my story and stated that out identity is that we are Indians. He also claimed to have given his heart for his nation and is ready to put his life on the line as well if needed.

His post was in Hindi and it read: "न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है | हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ।"

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.