With his humorous and satirical take on everything, Virender Sehwag has gained huge popularity on social media. His quirky tweets and Instagram posts often get viral and leave people either thinking or in splits.

In a recent tweet, the former Indian opener paid tribute to Aryabhatta, the Mathematics legend who invented zero. Sehwag recalled India’s tour of England in 2011 where he had scored duck in both the innings of the third test which was his comeback game in red-ball cricket.

Taking to his official account, Nawab of Najafagarh wrote, “On this day 8 years ago, I scored a king pair vs England in Birmingham after flying for 2 days to reach England and fielding 188 overs. Unwillingly paid tribute to Aryabhatta. If there was zero chance of failure, what would you do? If you have it figured, do that.”

India had lost the previous two Test and feeling the need for a change in the existing opening pair, Sehwag was flown in with immediate notice. He had no match practice whatsoever and was asked to take the field immediately after landing.

However, it did not turn out to be a sort of comeback one expects as he got out for a duck in the first innings to Stuart Broad. In the second innings, it was James Anderson who made sure that the opener suffered a similar fate.

Batting first, India could manage only 224 in the first innings reply to which England posted a mammoth 710/7. In the second innings as well, the batsmen failed and were bundled out for 244 as the visitors lost the Test by an innings and 242 runs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian unit had a daunting time in England as they were whitewashed 0-4 in the test series.

Sehwag played his last Test in 2013 before retiring on October 20, 2015, from all forms of international cricket. He has represented Indian in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is. He is also the only Indian batsman to score two triple centuries in Test cricket.