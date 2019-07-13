Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti Ahlawat field an FIR against her business partners, alleging they forged her signature to take a loan of Rs 4.5 crore and later defaulted on payment.

Last month in her complaint to the police, Aarti said she had a partnership in a Delhi-based firm owned by Rohit Kakkar and accused him and two other employees of the company. She alleged that the three persons forged her signature and took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore from another firm, which is a builder company. She further added that using her and her husband Virender Sehwag’s name Kakkar and his partners had acquired the loan and later failed to pay them back.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered the case under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 34, which account to cheating and dishonesty, forgery, using as genuine a forged document and common intention respectively, of the Indian Penal Code.

Her complaint read, “The accused persons approached the creditors without any consent and knowledge of the complainant … and availed loan of Rs 4.5 crore from them. Due to the default, the creditors invoked the arbitration clause and filed a complaint in the court. During the proceeding, it was shocking for the complainant to see her signature and partite agreement, which she had never signed.”

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat had been married since 2004 and are parents to two boys.