Days after winning the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award, Liverpool footballer Virgil van Dijk has been shortlisted for the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Award. Juventus’ Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Argentine master Lionel Messi are the other contenders for the FIFA glory, according to the official website of football’s global governing body. The defender had played an instrumental role in Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League-winning campaign in last season.

With 305 points, van Dijk had pipped the same two players to win the UEFA award. Messi was a close second with 207 points, while Ronaldo had found himself in a distant third for his 74 points. The Dutch international had succeeded Real Madrid and Croatia’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain Luka Modric. The Croatian had defeated his former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo, with whom he had won three UEFA Champions League titles, and Liverpool’s Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah.

The Best FIFA Women’s Player’s shortlist features the USA’s World Cup-winning captain Megan Rapinoe and her teammate Alex Morgan. The other player in the top-three category is Olympique Lyonnais’ English footballer Lucy Bronze, who notched the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, the Premier League managers seem to dominate the list for the best men’s manager award. The top three in the race are manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, who helped City to another Premier League-victory last season, Liverpool’s Champions League-winning manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino, who led his team to the final of Champions League.

Jill Ellis, who led USA to the World Cup glory in 2019, has found her place in the list of best women’s manager of the year. She has been placed alongside England national team manager Phil Neville and Sarina Wiegman, the Netherland manager.

Liverpool’s Alison Becker of Brazil has been shortlisted along with Barcelona and Germany footballer Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Manchester City’s Ederson for the best goalkeeper of the year award. In the women’s section, PSG’s Chilian goalkeeper Christiana Endler, Sweden’s Hedvig Lindahl and Dutchwoman Sari van Veenendaal have been shortlisted.

The winners would be declared during FIFA’s annual award ceremony at Milan’s La Scala theatre on September 23.