Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Asian Champions League 2020-21 match between Vissel Kobe vs Guangzhou Evergrande will start at 3.30 PM IST – November 28.

Venue: Al Wakrah Sports Complex, Qatar

VIS vs GED My Dream11 Team

GK: L Dianzuo

DEF: P Ji-soo, R Kikuchi, T Vermaelen

MID: A Iniesta (VC), L Liao, Y Liyu, Y Goke

FW: A Talisca, N Fujimoto, K Furuhashi (C)

SQUADS

Vissel Kobe (VIS): Daiya Maekawa, Hiroki Iikura, Kenshin Yoshimaru, Genta Ito, Hirofumi Watanabe, Thomas Vermaelen, Ryuho Kikuchi, Ryo Hatsuse, Junya Tanaka, Tetsushi Yamakawa, Gotoku Sakai, Leo Osaki, Dankler, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Sergi Samper, Andrés Iniesta, Kyogo Furuhashi, Keijiro Ogawa, Takuya Yasui, Daigo Nishi, Yuta Goke, Yuya Nakasaka, Daiju Sasaki, Yutaro Oda, So Fujitani, Noriaki Fujimoto, Dyanfres Douglas,

Guangzhou Evergrande (GED): Shibo Liu, Liu Weiguo, Liu Dianzuo, Jianzhi Zhang, Tyias Browning, Fang Mei, Zhang Linpeng, Lisheng Liao, Gao Zhunyi, Shilong Wang, Deng Hanwen, Wu Shaocong, Luo Hanbowen, Yiming Liu, Zhihao Zhang, Paulinho, Elkeson, Zheng Zhi, Zhang Xiuwei, Xu Xin, Tai Kaiyuan, Dinghao Yan, Fernando Baiano, Park Ji-Soo, Yihao Zhong, Li Xuepeng, He Chao, Dejiang Yang, Anderson Talisca, Wei Shihao, Yang Liyu, Aloísio, Palmanjan, Bughrahan Iskandar, Fernando Henrique

