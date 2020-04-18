Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction FK Vitebsk vs FC Dynamo Brest Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match VIT vs DYB at Centralnyj Stadion, Vitebsk: Some much-needed footballing action continues in the Belarus Premier League 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe. In one of the most-awaited clashes of Belarus Premier League 2020, FK Vitebsk take on defending champions Dynamo Brest at the Vitebsky Central Sport Complex on Saturday evening. The Belarus Premier League match will start at 8.30 PM (IST). Vitebsk will be looking to arrest the seven-match winless streak against them. Both teams have seven points each and the visitors are ahead at the sixth spot in the table thanks to their better goal difference of +2. Brest is unbeaten in their last 19 away matches and are on a three-match winning streak coming into this match. Meetings between the two sides have seen at least one goal scored and the same can be expected this weekend. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League football game is not available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League match between FK Vitebsk vs FC Dynamo Brest will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Centralnyj Stadion, Vitebsk

My Dream11 Team

Artem Soroko (GK); K. Pechenin, G. Kiki, Y. Khacheridi, R. Yuzepchuk, A. Matveenko, W. Maranhao, P. Savitskiy (VC), S. Kislyak, I. Nicolaescu and A. Milevskyi (C).

VIT vs DYB Likely Playing XIs

FK Vitebsk: Artem Soroko (Gk); Evgeni Klopotskiy, Artem Skitov, Pavel Nazarenko, Julio Cesar, Wanderson Maranhao, Anton Matveenko, Maksym Kalenchuk, Ion Nicolaescu, Artem Gurenko, Diego Santos-Carioca.

FC Dynamo Brest: Sergey Ignatovich (Gk); Aleksandr Pavlovets, Gabi Kiki, Oleg Veretilo, Maksim Vitus, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Kislyak, Artem Bykov, Pavel Savitskiy, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev.

VIT vs DYB SQUADS

FK Vitebsk: Vladislav Fedosov, Ruslan Teverov, Ilmir Nurisov, Anton Matveenko, Ion Nicolaescu, Diego Carioca, Maksim Kalenchuk, Artem Gurenko, Sergey Volkov, Yan Mosesov, Aleksandr Ksenofontov, Ilya Vasilev, Ioan Nemchenok, Ilya Vasiljev, Maksim Drobysh, Wanderson, Artem Skitov, Daniil Chalov, Evgeni Klopotskiy, Pavel Nazarenko, Artur Kats, Oleg Karamushka, Vadim Baburchenkov, Julio Cesar, Dmitri Gushchenko, Artem Soroko.

FC Dinamo Brest: Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Atrem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy.

