Dream11 Team Prediction

VIT vs SCP Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting CP Today's Match at 1.45 AM IST:

The Primeira Liga, also known as Liga NOS for sponsorship reasons, is the top professional association football division of the Portuguese football league system. It is organised and supervised by the Liga Portuguesa de Futebol Profissional, also known as Liga Portugal. As of the 2014–15 season, the Primeira Liga is contested by 18 teams, with the two lowest placed teams relegated to the LigaPro and replaced by the top-two non-reserve teams from this division, except in the 2018–19 season in which the three lowest placed teams were relegated to the LigaPro due to the integration in the Primeira Liga of Gil Vicente in the following season. The Portuguese Football Federation appealed to proceed with this integration as soon as possible.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting CP will kick-start at 1.45 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Famalicao

My Dream11 Team

GK: D Jesus

DEF: M Acuna, S Coates, F Hanin, F Venancio

MID: F Geraldes, G Plata, D Pereira

ST: L Vietto (VC), M Edwards, B Duarte (C)

Probable Playing XIs

Vitoria Guimaraes: Douglas, Florent Hanin, Falaye Sacko, Pedrão, Lucas Evangelista, João Teixeira, Davidson, Marcus Edwards, Ola John, Léo Bonatini, Bruno Duarte

Sporting CP: Luís Maximiano, Sebastián Coates, Eduardo Henrique, Jérémy Mathieu, Marcos Acuña, Wendel, Cristian Borja, Yannick Bolasie, Luciano Vietto, Luiz Phellype, Jesé

SQUADS

Vitoria Guimaraes: Douglas, Jhonatan, Aboubakar Ouattara, Miguel Silva, Tiago Martins, Pedrão, Frederico Venâncio, Valerii Bondarenko, Víctor García, Falaye Sacko, Florent Hanin, Easah Suliman, Lucas Soares, Mascarenhas, Romain Correia, Lucas Evangelista, João Teixeira, André, Diogo Rochinha, Ibrahim Blati Touré, Marcus Edwards, Mikel Agu, Alhassan Wakaso, Denis Poha, Joseph Amoah, Andre Almeida, Pepe, Davidson, Elias Abouchabaka, Ola John, Léo Bonatini, João Pedro, Jefferson Encada, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu, Nuno Filipe Ribeiro Teixeira, Bruno Duarte

Sporting CP: Renan Ribeiro, Luís Maximiano, Tiago Ilori, Sebastián Coates, Eduardo Henrique, Luís Neto, Jérémy Mathieu, Nuno Mendes, Eduardo Quaresma, Rodrigo Fernandes, Rafael Camacho, Marcos Acuña, Stefan Ristovski, Rodrigo Battaglia, Francisco Geraldes, Valentin Rosier, Gonzalo Plata, Cristian Borja, Miguel Luís, Wendel, Yannick Bolasie, Mattheus, Idrissa Doumbia, Luciano Vietto, Jesé, Luiz Phellype, Pedro Mendes, Jovane Cabral, Andraz Sporar, Diogo Ribeiro

