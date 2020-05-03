VIT vs SLA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Vitebsk vs Slavia Mozyr Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match VIT vs SLA at Spartak Stadium: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Belshina Bobruisk vs Dynamo Brest Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For BEL vs DYB Today's Match at Spartak Stadium 4:30 PM IST May 3

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Vitebsk and Slavia Mozyr will start at 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Chinatrust Brothers vs Rakuten Monkeys CPBL 2020: Captain And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's CTB vs RM Match at Tainan Baseball Stadium May 3 2:35 PM IST

Venue: Central Sport Complex Also Read - PCU vs CHI Dream11 Prediction, Taipei T10 League, Match 12: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District on May 3 at 1:00 PM IST

VIT vs SLA My Dream11 Team

Mikhail, Evgeni, Skitov, Pavel, Chalov, Aleksandr, Wanderson, Matveenko, Melnikov, Ion, Narh

VIT vs SLA SQUADS

Vitebsk: Vladislav Fedosov, Ruslan Teverov, Ilmir Nurisov, Anton Matveenko, Ion Nicolaescu, Diego Carioca, Maksim Kalenchuk, Artem Gurenko, Sergey Volkov, Yan Mosesov, Aleksandr Ksenofontov, Ilya Vasilev, Ioan Nemchenok, Ilya Vasiljev, Maksim Drobysh, Wanderson, Artem Skitov, Daniil Chalov, Evgeni Klopotskiy, Pavel Nazarenko, Artur Kats, Oleg Karamushka, Vadim Baburchenkov, Julio Cesar, Dmitri Gushchenko, Artem Soroko.

Slavia Mozyr: Mikhail Baranovski, Nikolai Romanyuk, Evgeni Ivanenko, Andrei Chukhley, Yuri Pantia, Egor Potapov, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Myakish, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, James Kotei, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Vladislav Zhuk, Gleb Shevchenko, Igor Costrov, Aleksandr Anufriev, Valeryi Senko, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Francis Narh, Nikita Melnikov, Dennis Tetteh, Maksym Slyusar, Ilia Vasilevich

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VIT Dream11 Team/ SLA Dream11 Team/ Vitebsk Dream11 Team/ Slavia Mozyr Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.