Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Full Schedule, Date and Time, Venues: The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League promises to be bigger than ever before and fans cannot wait for it to get started. The three-month-long league kicks off from July 20. In the opening night, it will be the Hyderabad leg to get things underway. The opening match will see the home side up against U Mumba and that promises to be a cracker. That match will be followed by Bengaluru Bulls taking on the Patna Pirates.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – PKL 2019 Full Schedule, Date and Time, Fixtures and Venues:

Hyderabad leg: Telugu Titans

20th July 2019: Saturday

Telugu Titans vs. U Mumba

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Patna Pirates

21st July 2019: Sunday

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas

22nd July 2019: Monday

U Mumba vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers

24th July 2019: Wednesday

UP Yoddha vs. Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

25th July 2019: Thursday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Tamil Thalaivas

26th July 2019: Friday

UP Yoddha vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Telugu Titans vs. Patna Pirates

Mumbai leg: U Mumba

27th July 2019: Saturday

U Mumba vs. Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengal Warriors

28th July 2019: Sunday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Haryana Steelers

U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

29th July 2019: Monday

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Patna Pirates

Bengal Warriors vs. Puneri Paltan

31st July 2019: Wednesday

Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

U Mumba vs. UP Yoddha

1st August 2019: Thursday

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

2nd August 2019: Friday

Telugu Titans vs. UP Yoddha

U Mumba vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Patna leg: Patna Pirates

3rd August 2019: Saturday

Patna Pirates vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls

4th August 2019: Sunday

Haryana Steelers vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates vs. Puneri Paltan

5th August 2019: Monday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Puneri Paltan

7th August 2019: Wednesday

UP Yoddha vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers

8th August 2019: Thursday

Telugu Titans vs. Bengaluru Bulls

9th August 2019: Friday

Bengal Warriors vs. U Mumba

Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddha

Ahmedabad leg: Gujarat Fortune Giants

10th August 2019: Saturday

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Puneri Paltan vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

11th August 2019: Sunday

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Haryana Steelers

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Telugu Titans

12th August 2019: Monday

Bengal Warriors vs. Telugu Titans

UP Yoddha vs. Bengaluru Bulls

14th August 2019: Wednesday

UP Yoddha vs. Haryana Steelers

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Bengal Warriors

15th August 2019: Thursday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan

16th August 2019: Friday

U Mumba vs. Patna Pirates

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Chennai leg: Tamil Thalaivas

17th August 2019: Saturday

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

18th August 2019: Sunday

Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Puneri Paltan

19th August 2019: Monday

U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

UP Yoddha vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

21st August 2019: Wednesday

Puneri Paltan vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

22nd August 2019: Thursday

Bengal Warriors vs. Patna Pirates

23rd August 2019: Friday

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Patna Pirates

Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba

Delhi leg: Dabang Delhi K.C.

24th August 2019: Saturday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Telugu Titans

25th August 2019: Sunday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. UP Yoddha

26th August 2019: Monday

Bengal Warriors vs. Haryana Steelers

UP Yoddha vs. Puneri Paltan

28th August 2019: Wednesday

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. U Mumba

29th August 2019: Thursday

Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas

30th August 2019: Friday

Telugu Titans vs. Puneri Paltan

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Patna Pirates

Bengaluru leg: Bengaluru Bulls

31st August 2019: Saturday

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

U Mumba vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

1st September 2019: Sunday

UP Yoddha vs. Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Tamil Thalaivas

2nd September 2019: Monday

Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers

Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas

4th September 2019: Wednesday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Patna Pirates

5th September 2019: Thursday

Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba

6th September 2019: Friday

Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddha

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Telugu Titans

Kolkata leg: Bengal Warriors

7th September 2019: Saturday

Bengal Warriors vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Haryana Steelers

8th September 2019: Sunday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors vs. Puneri Paltan

9th September 2019: Monday

UP Yoddha vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Patna Pirates

11th September 2019: Wednesday

Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengal Warriors vs. U Mumba

12th September 2019: Thursday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Patna Pirates

13th September 2019: Friday

Telugu Titans vs. U Mumba

Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Pune leg: Puneri Paltan

14th September 2019: Saturday

Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers

15th September 2019: Sunday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Puneri Paltan vs. Patna Pirates

16th September 2019: Monday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. UP Yoddha

Telugu Titans vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

18th September 2019: Wednesday

U Mumba vs. UP Yoddha

Puneri Paltan vs. Tamil Thalaivas

19th September 2019: Thursday

Bengal Warriors vs. Haryana Steelers

20th September 2019: Friday

Telugu Titans vs. Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur leg: Jaipur Pink Panthers

21st September 2019: Saturday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

UP Yoddha vs. Tamil Thalaivas

22nd September 2019: Sunday

U Mumba vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengal Warriors

23rd September 2019: Monday

Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengaluru Bulls

25th September 2019: Wednesday

Telugu Titans vs. Bengal Warriors

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan

26th September 2019: Thursday

Patna Pirates vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

27th September 2019: Friday

U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Telugu Titans

Panchkula leg: Haryana Steelers

28th September 2019: Saturday

Haryana Steelers vs. UP Yoddha

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Tamil Thalaivas

29th September 2019: Sunday

Puneri Paltan vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

30th September 2019: Monday

Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba

2nd October 2019: Wednesday

U Mumba vs. Patna Pirates

Haryana Steelers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

3rd October 2019: Thursday

Telugu Titans vs. Puneri Paltan

4th October 2019: Friday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans

Greater Noida leg: UP Yoddha

5th October 2019: Saturday

UP Yoddha vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Patna Pirates

6th October 2019: Sunday

Bengal Warriors vs. Patna Pirates

UP Yoddha vs. Puneri Paltan

7th October 2019: Monday

Telugu Titans vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

9th October 2019: Wednesday

Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas

UP Yoddha vs. Telugu Titans

10th October 2019: Thursday

U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

11th October 2019: Friday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. U Mumba

UP Yoddha vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Playoffs: Venue (TBD)

14th October 2019: Monday

3rd Ranked Team vs. 6th Ranked Team (Eliminator 1)

4th Ranked Team vs. 5th Ranked Team (Eliminator 2)

16th October 2019: Wednesday

1st Ranked Team vs. Winner of Eliminator 1 (Semi-Final 1)

2nd Ranked Team vs. Winner of Eliminator 2 (Semi-Final 2)

19th October 2019: Saturday

Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs. Winner of Semi-Final 2 (Final)