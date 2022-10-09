Bengaluru: The first-half of Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) commenced on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru before it moves to the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on October 28 for the next leg. Mashal Sports, the organisers of the PKL, said on Wednesday that there will be triple headers on the opening three days. In the schedule released for the 66 matches, fans will get to watch all the 12 teams play a game within the first two days. They will also be treated to triple-headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of Season 9. The schedule for the second half will be released by October-end, in order to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies.Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Lead Gujarat Giants 21-17 at Half-Time

Here are the details of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 3 matches. Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

What is the timing of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 3 matches?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 3 matches will be played on Sunday October 9 from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Video: Just 4 Months After Inauguration, Newly Constructed Road Caves In Bengaluru

Where is the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 3 matches going to be played?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 3 matches will be played at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Benglauru.

Where can I watch the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 3 matches on TV ?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 3 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 3 matches in India?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 3 matches will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.