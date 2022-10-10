Bengaluru: Both MUM and UP have made contrasting starts to their Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 campaigns. While U Mumba were well beaten 41-27 by Dabang Delhi KC, UP Yoddha held their nerve to edge out the Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32. U.P. Yoddhas lead head-to-head against U Mumba having won four of the eight matches between the teams. U Mumba have won three encounters while one match ended in a tie. Delhi started their title defense in fine fashion, putting up a clinical performance in a 41-27 win over U Mumba. Meanwhile, the new-look Giants, with Ram Mehar Singh as their new Head Coach got their season underway with a 31-31 tie against the Tamil Thalaivas. Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants have competed in 10 matches so far with the former winning thrice and the latter winning five times. Two matches between these teams have ended in ties.Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Lead Gujarat Giants 21-17 at Half-Time

Here are the details of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 4 matches.

What is the timing of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 4 matches?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 4 matches between U Mumba and UP Yoddha and also Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants will be played on Monday October 10 from 7:30 PM (IST) and 8:30 PM (IST) onwards respectively.

Where is the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 4 matches going to be played?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 4 matches will be played at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Benglauru.

Where can I watch the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 4 matches on TV ?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 4 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 4 matches in India?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 4 matches will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.