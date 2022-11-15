Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Organises Kids PC & Kabaddi Match For Children’s Day

The children had an experience like no other, showing their running hand touches and scorpion kicks, with the vivo Pro Kabaddi League beats on the background.

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Organises Kids PC & Kabaddi Match For Children's Day (Credits: Vivo Pro Kabaddi)

Pune, 14 November 2022: Kabaddi has always seen high interest among children in India, so for the occasion of Children’s Day, the vivo Pro Kabaddi League took the initiative of bringing the exciting and talented children on the mat at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

A group of 15 kids were divided into two teams and each of the sides were joined by two vivo PKL team mascots. The Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates mascots led the charge for one team, while Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers mascots played in the opposite team.

The boys and girls also showed no hesitation in tackling the mighty mascots. After a fun-filled game, the two teams also showed their moves in a dance-off on the mat.

There were more surprises in store for the kids later in the day as they got an exclusive opportunity to throw tricky questions at Puneri Paltan Captain Fazel Atrachali, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat in a post-match kids press conference. Going away from the regular questions on performance, the Puneri Paltan players took on a barrage of questions on their fears, love interests, sporting role-models and if they failed exams among others.

The ongoing Season 9 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League was launched at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru on 7 October 2022 and was conducted there till 26 October 2022, after which the League moved to the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on 28 October 2022. The third leg of the tournament will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad from 18 November 2022 to 10 December 2022 before the Playoffs and the Final.