Pointing out how the preparations of Indian athletes for Olympics may get negatively affected, All India Council of Sports president VK Malhotra has requested the Sports Ministry to appoint the Attorney General to appeal in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court against the decision to de-recognise 54 National Sports Federations (NSF).

Acting on Delhi High Court's directive, the Sports Ministry on Thursday had withdrawn the recognition of 54 NSFs which has also asked it to maintain the status quo till further order.

The recognition makes NSFs eligible for government grants and assistance for training and competition.

Malhotra wrote a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday requesting him to immediately appeal against the directive as it will badly affect the training of sportspersons.

“In view of this, I request you to appoint the Attorney General/Solicitor General to represent the case and immediately appeal in the High Court and Supreme Court to annul the High Court directive to withdraw the recognition to practically all sports federations in the country,” Malhotra wrote in the letter.

“This (decision) will badly affect the preparation and training of sportspersons of all Olympics sports in India as the Sports Ministry grants funding and permission only to recognised NSFs for national camps and international tournaments,” Malhotra added.

Malhotra further pointed out the potential administrative delays that will hamper training.

“… Once sports resume and preparation for Olympics gets underway, the present standoff could delay administrative decisions and that in tun can hamper the training of athletes,” Malhotra wrote.

The court, in its order on Wednesday, had said that the Sports Ministry “shall issue a fresh notice within two days intimating all the 54 NSFs concerned that its order giving provisional renewal till 30.09.2020, stands recalled.”