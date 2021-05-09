VAL vs VLD Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Valencia vs Real Valladolid Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match VAL vs VLD at Estadio de Mestalla: In another exciting LaLiga Santander matchup on Sunday, Real Valladolid will take on Valencia at the Estadio de Mestalla, Bilbao – May 9 in India. The LaLiga Santander VAL vs VLD football match will kick-start at 7:45 PM IST. The hosts Valencia are out of form at the moment as they sit 14th in the league standings. They have won nothing in their last 5 matches, including three draws and two losses. Real Valladolid, on the other hand, will try to push their survival hopes by winning this fixture. They are 17th in the points table, only one point clear to the relegation zone. However, they have played four draws in their last 4 matches, and they would try to build upon the momentum. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of LaLiga Santander will be available on the Sony Sports network and SonyLIV app.

VAL vs VLD Dream11 Recent Form

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Real Valladolid and Valencia will start at 7:45 PM IST – May 9 in India.

Venue: Estadio de Mestalla.

VAL vs VLD My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Cilessen

Defenders: S Janko, G Paulista, J Gaya, L Olaza

Midfielders: F Orellana, D Wass, C Soler (C), R Mesa

Forwards: G Guedes (VC), S Weissman

VAL vs VLD Probable XIs

Valencia: Cillessen; Correia, Paulista, Guillamon, Gaya; Soler, Racic, Wass; Kang-in, Gomez, Guedes.

Real Valladolid: Jimenez; Janko, Fernandez, El Yamiq, Olaza; Jota, Mesa, Alcaraz, Plano; Weissman, Maranhao.

Valencia Key Players –

Carlos Soler

Goncalo Guedes

Maxi Gomez

Real Valladolid Key Players –

Oscar Plano

Shon Weissman

Fabian Orellana

VAL vs VLD SQUADS

Valencia (VAL): Carlos Soler, M. Gómez, Manu Vallejo, D. Wass, Gabriel Paulista, K. Gameiro, Gonçalo Guedes, José Gayà, U. Račić, M. Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamón, Y. Musah, Álex Blanco, Toni Lato, Jaume Doménech, Thierry Correia, D. Cheryshev, Lee Kang-In, J. Cillessen, Jason, E. Mangala, Vicente Esquerdo, C. Oliva, Guillem Molina, P. Cutrone, Ferro, C. Piccini, K. Koindredi.

Real Valladolid (VLD): F. Orellana, S. Weissman, Óscar Plano, Maranhão, Toni Villa, Míchel, Bruno, Rubén Alcaraz, Joaquín Fernández, Sergi Guardiola, Roque Mesa, L. Olaza, Jota, Raúl García, Waldo Rubio, Jordi Masip, Nacho Martínez, Fede, Luis Pérez, J. El Yamiq, Roberto Jiménez, Pablo Hervías, Kike Pérez, S. Janko, Javier Sánchez, K. Kodro, Miguel Rubio, Kiko Olivas, Kuki, Oriol Rey, Sergio Benito.

