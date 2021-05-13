VLD vs VIL Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Real Valladolid vs Villarreal Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s Match VLD vs VIL at José Zorrilla: In another exciting LaLiga Santander matchup on Thursday, Real Valladolid will take on Villarreal at the José Zorrilla Stadium, Valladolid – May 13 in India. The LaLiga Santander VLD vs VIL football match will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST. Real Valladolid will enter this game with a heart-breaking loss against Valencia CF. The team has failed to see a win since a long time in this season and are definitely in need of some morale-boosting. They are currently idle at the 17th spot of the season points chart and they have managed to secure only five wins so far. Villarreal, on the other hand, will enter this game at the back of close 2-4 defeat against Celta Viga. They are currently occupying the seventh spot of the points table with a tally of 52 points on their record – 13 wins, 13 draws and nine defeats out of their total 35 games of this season. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of LaLiga Santander will be available on the Sony Sports network and SonyLIV app. Also Read - ME vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St. Lucia T10 Blast Semifiinal 1: Captain, Vice-captain - Micoud Eagles vs Mon Repos Stars, Fantasy Tips, Today's Playing 11s From Darren Sammy Stadium at 9 PM IST May 13 Thursday

VLD vs VIL Dream11 Recent Form

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Real Valladolid and Villarreal will start at 10:30 PM IST – May 13 in India.

Venue: José Zorrilla, Valladolid.

VLD vs VIL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jordi Masip

Defenders: Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Lucas Olaza

Midfielders: Dani Parejo (VC), Manu Trigueros, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano

Forwards: Gerard Moreno (C), Shon Weissman

VLD vs VIL Probable XIs

Real Valladolid: Jordi Masip, Miguel Ángel Rubio, Bruno, Lucas Olaza, Luis Pérez, Kike Perez, Roque Mesa, Jota, Fabián Orellana, Shon Weissman, Sergi Guardiola.

Villarreal: Manuel Cabrera, Andrei Ratiu, Dani Parejo, Vicente Iborra, Samuel Chukwueze, Manu Trigueros, Francis Coquelin, Rubén Peña, Moi Gómez, Alfonso Pedraza, Étienne Capoue.

Real Valladolid (VLD) – Key Players

Jordi Masip

Miguel Ángel Rubio

Bruno

Lucas Olaza

Luis Pérez

Villarreal Key Players –

Manuel Cabrera

Andrei Ratiu

Dani Parejo

Vicente Iborra

Samuel Chukwueze

VLD vs VIL SQUADS

Real Valladolid (VLD): Jordi Masip, Roberto , Samuel Pérez, Gaizka Campos, Raúl García, Luis Pérez, Kiko , Javi Sánchez, Bruno , Jawad El Yamiq, Saidy Janko, Nacho Martínez, Lucas Olaza, Ignasi Vilarrasa, Miguel Ángel Rubio, Lucas Freitas, Jesús Martínez, Kike Perez, Pablo Hervías, Fabián Orellana, Rubén Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Toni Villa, Fede , Míchel , Joaquín , Orio Rey, Kenan Kodro, Sergi Guardiola, Shon Weissman, Óscar Plano, Marcos de Sousa, Waldo Rubio, Kuki Zalazar, Sergio López, Jota , Sergio Benito.

Villarreal (VIL): Sergio Asenjo, Gerónimo Rulli, Iker, Filip Jorgensen, Mario , Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Ramiro Funes Mori, Juan Foyth, Pervis Estupiñán, Alberto Moreno, Jaume Costa, José Manuel Cabrera, Andrei Ratiu, Dani Parejo, Vicente Iborra, Samuel Chukwueze, Manu Trigueros, Francis Coquelin, Rubén Peña, Moi Gómez, Alfonso Pedraza, Étienne Capoue, Carlo Adriano García, Sergio Lozano, Álex Baena, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca, Raba , Paco Alcácer, Yeremi Pino, Fernando Niño, Álex Millán.

