VLS vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

VLS vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023: Victoria Lions vs Southern Crusaders, February 1, Wednesday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2022 match toss between Victoria Lions and Southern Crusaders will take place at 1 & 3 PM IST

Time – February 1, 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST, Tuesday

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.

VLS vs SOC Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: A Khan, M Pushpangadan

Batters: B George, M Goonetilleke, A John(vc)

All-rounders: S Hussain, J Jinesh, R Bastiansz(c)

Bowlers: S Appu, G Masih, I Kariyawasam

VLS vs SOC Probable Playing XIs

VLS Playing XI: Sujesh Appu (c), Aji Wilson, Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Adhith Rajan, Satish Kumar-III, Vimal Pillai, Nibu John, Jithin Jinesh, Sheril Peter, Varun Makkara, Rohan Rajan

SOC Playing XI: Heinrich Gericke, Angelo Delardon (c), MIchael Goonetilleke, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Azwan Kamaleen, Affy Khan (wk), Shahin Hussain, Mahabub Rahman, Mithila Avishka, Zeshan Yousaf