VLS vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

VLS vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Victoria Lions vs Southern Crusaders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST February 1, Wednesday
Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and VLS vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, VLS vs SOC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, VLS vs SOC Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Victoria Lions vs Southern Crusaders, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Series.
VLS vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Victoria Lions vs Southern Crusaders, Playing 11s For Today's Match Marsa Sports Club 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST February 1, Wednesday.
TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2022 match toss between Victoria Lions and Southern Crusaders will take place at 1 & 3 PM IST
Time – February 1, 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST, Tuesday
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.
VLS vs SOC Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: A Khan, M Pushpangadan
Batters: B George, M Goonetilleke, A John(vc)
All-rounders: S Hussain, J Jinesh, R Bastiansz(c)
Bowlers: S Appu, G Masih, I Kariyawasam
VLS vs SOC Probable Playing XIs
VLS Playing XI: Sujesh Appu (c), Aji Wilson, Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Adhith Rajan, Satish Kumar-III, Vimal Pillai, Nibu John, Jithin Jinesh, Sheril Peter, Varun Makkara, Rohan Rajan
SOC Playing XI: Heinrich Gericke, Angelo Delardon (c), MIchael Goonetilleke, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Azwan Kamaleen, Affy Khan (wk), Shahin Hussain, Mahabub Rahman, Mithila Avishka, Zeshan Yousaf
