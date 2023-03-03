Home

Sports

VOC vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – V.O.C. Rotterdam vs Farmers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 3, Friday

Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and VOC vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, VOC vs FAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, VOC vs FAR Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction V.O.C. Rotterdam vs Farmers, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.

VOC vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

VOC vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and VOC vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, VOC vs FAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, VOC vs FAR Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction V.O.C. Rotterdam vs Farmers, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between V.O.C. Rotterdam and Farmers will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Time – 4 PM IST, March 3, Friday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

VOC vs FAR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: J Perchard

Batters: J Smith, Z Tribe, J Dudley, J Lawrenson

All-rounders: J Schoonheim, W Perchard, A Tribe(vc)

Bowlers: R Palmer, R Upadhyaya, S van Wingerden(c)

VOC vs FAR Probable Playing XIs

V.O.C. Rotterdam: F Fourie, P Seelaar, B Niaz, D van-Everdingen, T de-Kok, J Schoonheim, A Jain, A Hoseinbaks, R Upadhyaya, S van Wingerden, and A Koppejan.

Farmers: F Fourie, Z Tribe, J Smith, J Dudley, J Lawrenson, S Norman, W Perchard, A Tribe, C Perchard, G Richardson, and T Britton.

