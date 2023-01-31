Home

Volleyball Club World Championships Set To Make Its Debut In India

The championships will be staged between December 6 and 10, 2023. The host city will be announced later this year.

Volleyball Club World Championships Set To Make Its Debut In India (IANS)

New Delhi: Volleyball World and FIVB today announced India as the host nation for the Men’s Club World Championships for two years in partnership with the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, India’s top professional volleyball league. As the host nation, the winners of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in 2023 and 2024 will represent India in the tournaments, where they will face fierce competition against established clubs from the top volleyball nations from around the globe like Italy, Brazil, Iran etc.

The Club World Championships will be exclusively marketed in India by India’s leading sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures, who are also founding Partners of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.

The tournament brings the best of international volleyball to India, where the sport is seeing a meteoric rise since the commencement of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in 2022. Season 1 of the league saw a cumulative TV viewership of 133 million in India alone and managed to reach over 84 million fans on digital platforms.

For over 20 years, the Volleyball Club World Championships have featured the best men’s professional clubs from around the world, competing for the title of World Champions and a share of over USD 350,000 in prize money.

The FIVB President Dr Ary S. Graça F° said: “The FIVB is delighted to bring the best of men’s club volleyball to India for the first time ever! With the top clubs in the world, including the host nation, taking part, fans in India and around the world can be assured of thrilling volleyball action and incredible athlete performances.”

“We are thrilled to have the Club World Champs being held for the first time in the subcontinent,” said Finn Taylor – CEO of Volleyball World. “This tournament is known for its exciting and competitive matches, and we are delighted to give fans in India, and around the world, via Volleyball World TV, the opportunity to watch the best clubs and athletes compete at the highest level.”

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures and Co-Promoter of RuPay Prime Volleyball League said: “It’s a historic moment for Indian sport. For the first time in a truly global sport, the best athletes from around the world will come down to India to showcase their talent and our Indian players will get a chance to compete against them. This is in line with our mission to help the Indian volleyball team qualify for the 2028 Olympics and a global event which will be held for consecutive years in India will provide the perfect platform and exposure for our players.”

Mr. Thomas Muthoot, owner of Kochi Blue Spikers and Chairman of the Prime Volleyball League board said: “This is a great news for our League as it will encourage every team in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League to give their best so that they can play at the Club World Championships. Also, this global event will surely create more excitement for Indian volleyball fans as they will witness the best volleyball action on Indian soil.”

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 will stream live on Volleyball World TV outside the Indian subcontinent, starting this Saturday, February 4. The qualified teams and final schedule for the Club World Championships will be announced later this year, but fans can expect to see matches from the tournament on Volleyball World TV globally.