Railway’s Volleyball coach Rajesh Tiwari was found dead in a guest room in Bhubaneshwar on Monday. Tiwari – who hails from Bhopal – was in Bhubaneshwar for the ongoing 69th Senior National Volleyball Championship. The tournament is being held at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium at KIIT University. He was staying in a room nearby allotted to him. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Platform Ticket Rates Hiked. Check Price Details Here

The players went to his room early in the morning to call him. After knocking on the door repeatedly, when there was no response, the players felt that something was not right and they immediately informed the Infocity police. Also Read - Entertainment on Wheels: Railways Set to Introduce On-Demand Movies, Videos, News in Different Languages on Trains. Deets Inside

The cops arrived and they had to break the door open. After the door opened, they saw Tiwari hanging from the ceiling fan in the room. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. Further investigation by police was underway. Also Read - Viral Video: RPF Men Avert Suicide Attempt, Drag 'Depressed' Man Away From Approaching Train | Watch

Though the reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he died by suicide over a family dispute. A day before the incident, he was heard talking to one of his family members over the phone in an enraged state.

While the actual reason for his death is not yet known, it is believed that he died by suicide because of a family dispute.