Antigua: VVS Laxman, who is the head coach of the National Cricket Academy, stated the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) needs to be complimented after Yash Dhull-led Indian U-19 team beat their English counterparts on Saturday to win the U-19 World Cup.Also Read - LIVE Score, U-19 WC Final: Sindhu Does a Dhoni As India Win Fifth Title, Beat England By 4 Wickets At Antigua

Laxman, who has been with the team throughout the campaign explained that the structure that is in place for age-group cricket is the gamechanger. Calling the four-wicket win as ‘special’, Laxman reckoned that the win is also important because of the difficult times one is living in. Also Read - Raj Bawa's All-Round Show Helps Yash Dhull-Led India Beat England to Win U-19 World Cup 2022

“I think BCCI has to be complemented, the number of tournaments each age group players get to play, but unfortunately over the last two years because of Covid they didn’t play any tournament and that’s why this win is very special,” Laxman said after India won the match. Also Read - Raj Bawa Will Get a Massive IPL Deal Predict Fans After Sensational Show vs England in U-19 World Cup Final