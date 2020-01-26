With his recent fifty – a second consecutive one against New Zealand – that helped India seal an emphatic 7-wicket win at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday, KL Rahul has shown what a team player he can be, doing justice to whatever role is thrown at him.

The Karnataka opener once again starred with the bat as his unbeaten 57 grabbed the eyeballs of former India batsman VVS Laxman, who took no time to acknowledge Rahul’s batter’s effort.

As soon as the Men in Blue won the match, Laxman took to Twitter and said he was impressed with Rahul’s versatility. Rahul, who had earlier scored 56 in the first T20I at the same venue, has also been doing good work behind the stumps.

“Over 300 runs for KL Rahul in his last 5 T20 innings. Very impressed with the versatility that he has shown and adapted to different positions and roles. Great support from Shreyas Iyer,” Laxman tweeted.

“But this win was set up by the bowlers who did not let NZ bataman to get away #IndvsNZ,” he added.

Rahul too understood that his presence at the crease on Sunday was paramount specially after India lost Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli early to Tim Southee.

“Obviously different circumstances, the target was different and the pitch was different from what we played on a couple of days before. I knew what I had to do, I couldn’t play the same way. I had a different responsibility. We lost Rohit and Kohli early, so I had to stay in there. I don’t really know what to say about that (the consistent run of scores),” Rahul, who was awarded with the Man of the Match award, said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The understanding of my game and reading my game has helped me to be more consistent. I always need to keep the team ahead and what the team requires. I have come up with the right shots and the right answers. That’s been my mantra over the last few games and in the T20 format.”

Rahul’s knock, which came off 50 balls, smashed three boundaries and couple of sixes.