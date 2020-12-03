Batting legend VVS Laxman hailed Virat Kohli for the intensity he maintained throughout his career so far while playing for Team India. Recently in the third ODI against Australia, Kohli crossed the 12000-run mark in 50-over cricket. The Indian captain pipped Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest batsmen to achieve the feat as he took just 242 innings to do so, while the Master Blaster reached the 12k mark in 300 ODI innings (309 matches). Also Read - Australia vs India 1st T20I in Canberra: Likely Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For 1st T20I

Laxman said he thought that Kohli's intensity will burn out at some stage of his career but the 32-year-old has not let it down.

"I think, the way he has played in each and every series, the kind of intensity he has maintained each and every day, when he's on the cricket field is unbelievable, because at some stage I thought that will be the biggest challenge for Virat Kohli, at some stages he will burn out, but not even once we have seen that energy drop down when Virat is on the cricket field, whether he is batting or he is fielding," Laxman said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Laxman emphasized on his batting record while chasing the target and heaped praise on Kohli’s ability to perform under pressure.

“…if you see his one-day record how many hundreds did he get while chasing and then you know that you’ve got a target to achieve, there’s always a scoreboard pressure on him, but he relishes pressure, he relishes responsibility and that’s what gets the best out of him,” said Laxman.

Kohli is often known as the Chase Master as he has slammed 26 centuries in ODI cricket while chasing the target.

Kohli has also played 86 Tests and 82 T20Is in which he has scored 7,240 and 2,794 runs respectively. In total, he has hit 70 centuries (27 in Tests and 43 in ODIs).

However, in 2020 Kohli failed to hit an ODI century in a calendar year for the first time in his career. The forced COVID-19 break is a major reason behind the unwanted feat.

Team India, who lost the ODI series 1-2, will now look to seek revenge against Australia in the three-match T20I series against beginning Friday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.