New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday named VVS Laxman as Interim Head Coach of Team India for upcoming Asia Cup 2022. He will replace Rahul Dravid who is down with Covid. India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on August 28 with a game against Pakistan.

"Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI said in a release on Wednesday. Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for the T20I tournament.

Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. Asia Cup 2022 will be played in UAE, starting from August 27 through September 11. The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

India is the defending champion, having won the 2018 edition of the tournament and its seventh title. It is the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan