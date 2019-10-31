Former India batsman VVS Laxman has said that the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh will be tough for the hosts who are without regular captain Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the series. In Kohli’s absence Rohit Sharma will lead India for the series which gets underway on November 3 with the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

“It will be a tough series for the home team since Bangladesh are travelling with a strong side, but I feel the series will be 2-1 in favour of India,” Laxman said on Thursday.

“Also with the form Rohit and KL Rahul are in right now, with (Shikhar) Dhawan looking at establishing himself, I am backing the Indian batting power to win the series,” he added.

Laxman, 44, reckons that the series too will be the best opportunity for Bangladesh, which has a great batting depth, to beat India in their den.

“This is the best opportunity for team Bangladesh to beat India in their home soil since they have depth in their batting line-up,” said Laxman.

“However, on their bowling department pressure will be more on Mustafizur Rahman to deliver since the fast-bowling line-up looks inexperienced compared to their spin bowler in the team.

“Mustafizur would need to play key-role in picking-up early wickets with the new ball, since Virat is not there in the side and team India seems to be little inexperienced in the middle order,” he added.

He also said that Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar will hold the key to India’s bowling in the three T20Is.

“There is a lot of inexperience in this bowling line up so I hope Yuzendra Chahal plays all three matches,” said Laxman.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for other young players like Krunal Pandya to win matches and bowl those tough overs to emerge victorious.”

The other two T20Is will be played in Rajkot (November 7) and Nagpur (November 10).