VVS Laxman reveals BCCI still searching for Sports Science and Medicine head at CoE

Laxman also addressed reports of players working with individual coaches. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is recovering from a hamstring injury at the CoE, was reportedly training separately to improve his bowling pace.

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Snapshots from the media visit at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, wherein the BCCI Office Bearers and Head of Cricket, CoE, Mr VVS Laxman interacted with the journalists. (Credits: X/BCCI)

BCCI Centre of Excellence chief VVS Laxman has revealed that the search for a permanent Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the Bengaluru facility is still on, nearly 18 months after Nitin Patel left the role.

Senior physiotherapist Dhananjay Kaushik has been handling the responsibilities in the meantime. The delay in appointing a replacement has come at a time when several Indian cricketers have been dealing with injuries and using the CoE for rehabilitation.

Laxman, however, said the BCCI has not been sitting idle and has made several attempts to fill the position. He said a number of candidates were considered but backed out for different reasons.

“We are divided into four verticals. After Nitin left, we did not get anyone who can fill in that position. We had Andrew Leipus, and everything was agreed upon. In fact, (BCCI secretary) Devajit (Saikia) had two or three meetings with him but suddenly Andrew backed off citing family reasons,” Laxman told select media at the BCCI CoE.

The board then carried out a full interview process and shortlisted five candidates. However, the top candidate, an Australian, also decided against taking up the job.

“We conducted a full fledged interview process where we had Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Dr. Ashish Soni, Dr. Rohan Khavte and myself, and we shortlisted five candidates and number one was an Australian. After selecting him, suddenly he also backed out saying he cannot move to Bangalore and it was one of the important conditions,” Laxman said.

He stressed that the position requires the person to work from Bengaluru on a full-time basis.

“It is a full time job and it is not a part time one. It is day to day monitoring. That professional did not join. Another professional was the head of sports science at All Blacks (New Zealand rugby team) and we engaged with him and he almost agreed but at the last moment he also backed off.”

Despite the vacancy, Laxman praised the existing staff for taking up additional responsibilities.

“To fill in the position, you require not someone of the stature but the knowledge and understanding of Indian cricketers. But I think a lot of credit goes to the professionals who are already in the team because they have stepped up.”

Laxman also addressed reports of players working with individual coaches. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is recovering from a hamstring injury at the CoE, was reportedly training separately to improve his bowling pace.

Laxman said the development had not come to his notice and explained that contracted players are monitored by the Indian team’s strength and conditioning staff.

“Every session of the player is recorded and that’s why we use the GPS. Whatever he’s doing, it’s documenting our player,” he said.

He also pointed to the introduction of the Bronco test at the CoE. Unlike the Yo-Yo test, which can be demanding during a series, the Bronco can be used as part of a conditioning session while also checking a player’s fitness.

The BCCI will continue its search for a suitable candidate with Laxman insisting that the priority is to find the right person with the required knowledge and experience rather than simply filling the vacant post.

(With PTI inputs)