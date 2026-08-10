VVS Laxman reveals real reason why he turned down India head coach offer, says he wants to…

Laxman said that the BCCI has given him enough freedom to execute his plans and vision and therefore, he is not committed to take up the head coach role

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Visuals from the media addressal of the BCCI from the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. (Credits: X/BCCI)

During his media addressal at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, former Indian batter VVS Laxman, who currently serves as the head of the CoE, revealed the real reason why he turned down the offer to become the senior men’s team’s head coach back in 2024 before the BCCI eventually brought Gautam Gambhir on board.

VVS Laxman had the chance to replace the outgoing Rahul Dravid, who left after ending India’s decade-long ICC silverware drought in 2024 by winning the ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados. Dravid had a highly successful tenure as the Indian head coach, leading the side to three major finals including the World Test Championship in 2021 and the ODI World Cup in 2023.

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Under his leadership, team India thrived in the longer formats, especially the longest and even though Dravid couldn’t find major success in ICC events, his tenure is regarded as a successful one. Therefore, the BCCI needed someone equally potent and addicted to winning and that’s why their first approach was VVS Laxman.

Laxman, at the time was serving as the head of NCA, which is now rebranded as the CoE and he declined the BCCI’s offer to takeover as India head coach due to family reasons but this is one of the reasons. Laxman further stated that his vision is to improve the structure of the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, something the top bosses are fully aware of.

“I’ll make sure that I establish the CoE, its structure, the processes and the protocols… before I move on, after the two years’ stay”, VVS Laxman said.

Laxman then said that the BCCI has given him enough freedom to execute his plans and vision and therefore, he is not committed to take up the head coach role, at least for the next two years

“Because (former BCCI secretary) Jay (Shah) and the BCCI gave me the freedom to execute my vision, and Devajit (Saikia, current BCCI secretary) continues to give me, I’ve extended (stint at CoE) for two years, and I committed to the BCCI that I’m not taking up the head coach position. You all know that I was approached back in 2024,” Laxman added.

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Currently, VVS Laxman is being heavily linked with the chief selector’s role but his latest statement could be an indication that he is not moving anywhere.