VVS Laxman To Irfan Pathan: Cricket Fraternity Hails Virat Kohli For His Unbeaten Ton vs SL In 3rd ODI

Kerala: The cricket fraternity lavished praise on Indian star batter Virat Kohli as the former India skipper played an unbeatable 166-run knock against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Kerala. Virat Kohli is in lethal form as the batter has scored 283 runs in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, and becomes the man of the series.

Kohli became the fifth-highest run-scorer in history of ODI cricket on Sunday, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene to enter into top-five.

Virat Kohli Started the series with 💯 and finishing with it too 👏 #consistency — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2023

Well played @ShubmanGill hopefully goes on to make a 💯 @imVkohli batting at the other end looking Solid ! But concern for me half empty stadium ? Is one day cricket dying ? #IndiavsSrilanka — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2023

What absolute dominance by India in the final ODI, and the series! It’s wonderful to see Virat Kohli back at his best in white-ball cricket, this unbeaten 166 was special even by his lofty standards. Shubman Gill continues to impress with his poise and pleasing strokeplay…cont pic.twitter.com/3zSb5nf7cv — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2023

Runs machine The KING @imVkohli …46th ODI century..He is the boss of this era 👏🏻👏🏻 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 15, 2023

India completed a 3-0 series win by thrashing Sri Lanka by 317 runs, the biggest margin of victory in ODI history, in the third and final match of the series at Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

They were all out for just 73 in just 22 overs, their fourth-lowest total in the history of the format. Mohammed Siraj got the ball to move around to run through the top order and pick his career-best figures of 4-32 in ten overs, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav had figures of 2-20 and 2-16 respectively in India’s dominating victory.