Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • VVS Laxman To Replace Rahul Dravid As New Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team: Report

VVS Laxman To Replace Rahul Dravid As New Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team: Report

Rahul Dravid is reportedly not keen on extending his head coach contract.

Published: November 23, 2023 11:21 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

world cup, VVS Laxman, vikram rathour, Team India, Rahul Dravid, paras mhambrey, laxman, ipl, contract extension, BCCI
VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer, VVS Laxman is all set to replace his ex teammate, Rahul Dravid to be the next coach of Indian cricket men’s team.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.