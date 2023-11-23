By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
VVS Laxman To Replace Rahul Dravid As New Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team: Report
Rahul Dravid is reportedly not keen on extending his head coach contract.
New Delhi: Former India cricketer, VVS Laxman is all set to replace his ex teammate, Rahul Dravid to be the next coach of Indian cricket men’s team.
