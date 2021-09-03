VVV vs KAM Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Capelle

Veni Vedi Vici vs SV Kampong Cricket Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Capelle- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's VVV vs KAM at Sportpark Bermweg: In the final of ECS T10 Capelle tournament, Veni Vedi Vici will take on SV Kampong Cricket at the Sportpark Bermweg on Friday. The ECS T10 Capelle VVV vs KAM match will start at 8:30 PM IST – September 3.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Capelle toss between Veni Vedi Vici and SV Kampong Cricket will take place at 8 PM IST – September 3. Also Read - Chile vs Brazil Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch CHI vs BRA Live Football Match Stream, TV Telecast in India

Time: 8:30 PM IST. Also Read - Italy vs Bulgaria Live Streaming World Cup Qualifiers in India: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch ITA vs BLG Live Stream Football Match SonyLIV App; TV Telecast in India

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

VVV vs KAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Shaheryar Butt

Batsmen – Zishan Javaid Akram, Vikram Chaturvedi, Dipesh Khardia

All-rounders – Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad (VC), Usman Malik (C), Mohsin Abid Ghaznavi, Khalid Ahmadi

Bowlers – Mahesh Hans, Andrew File, Rana Bilal Siddique

VVV vs KAM Probable Playing XIs

Veni Vedi Vici: Khalid Ahmadi, Rahil Ahmed (wk), Shahrukh Akhtar, Zishan Akram (C), Fahim Bhatti, Mahesh Hans, Aziz Mohammad, Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira, Sheraz Khan, Omid Rahimi.

SV Kampong Cricket: Shaheryar Butt (wk), Vikram Chaturvedi, Pierre Jacod, Dipesh Khardia, Usman Malik (C), Kertan Nana, Saqlain Raja, Bilal Saleem, Tushar Sharma, Bilal Siddique, Adriaan Verbeek.

VVV vs KAM Squads

SV Kampong Cricket: Shaheryar Butt (wk), Vikram Chaturvedi, Pierre Jacod, Dipesh Khardia, Usman Malik (C), Kertan Nana, Saqlain Raja, Bilal Saleem, Tushar Sharma, Bilal Siddique, Adriaan Verbeek, Akshay Kumar, Ross Harmer, Bhavvik Nana.

Veni Vedi Vici: Khalid Ahmadi, Rahil Ahmed (wk), Shahrukh Akhtar, Zishan Akram (C), Fahim Bhatti, Mahesh Hans, Aziz Mohammad, Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira, Sheraz Khan, Omid Rahimi, Noman Meraj, Ali Rashid, Ashir Abid.

