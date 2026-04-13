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W, W, W...Meet Praful Hinge, star SRH pacer who RIPPED through RR top order on IPL 2026 debut, he is from…

W, W, W…Meet Praful Hinge, star SRH pacer who RIPPED through RR top order on IPL 2026 debut, he is from…

Praful Hinge announces himself in IPL 2026 with a dream debut for SRH against RR. Know about the Vidarbha pacer's journey, and inspiring cricket story.

Who is Praful Hinge? (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, star pacer from Vidarbha created havoc in the Rajasthan Royals camp on his debut IPL match on Monday. 24-year-old pacer struck immediately as he removed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the very first ball, Dhruv Jurel on the third, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius on the final delivery of a sensational opening over.

Who is Praful Hinge?

Born on January 18, 2002, in Nagpur, Praful Hinge is known for generating bounce and maintaining discipline, even on flat pitches. He made his senior debut for Vidarbha across formats in the 2024–25 season and soon became an important member of the squad that went on to win the Ranji Trophy 2024–25 and the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26.

In just 10 first-class matches, Hinge has picked a total of 27 wickets at an average of 26.7. His T20 breakthrough came at the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League last year, where he played a key role in Neco Master Blasters title charge, where he grabbed eight wickets across six games, showcasing his ability to bowl long and controlled spell.

Praful Hinge worked on his skills during prestigious MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai since 2022 and also attended a 15-day training camp in Brisbane in 2024. Known for his strong work ethic and raw pace, he brings valuable depth to the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack, complementing the team’s experienced pace options.

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Praful Hinge was acquired by SRH for Rs 30 lakh

Hinge was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh ahead of IPL 2026 mini-auction, adding him as a backup pace option.

On April 11 against Punjab Kings, captain Ishan Kishan had initially named him in the playin, Pg XI at the toss, replacing Jaydev Unadkat. However, last-minute changes under the Impact Player rule saw him miss out the match.

Praful revealed Pat Cummins as his idol

Hinge has revealed that Australia captain Pat Cummins is his idol and that he dreams of sharing a dressing room with him. He also credited star India experienced pacer Umesh Yadav for inspiring him, saying their time together has been valuable to his growth.

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