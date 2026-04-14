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W, W, W, W...Meet Sakib Hussain, SRH pacer who equals IPL debut bowling figures by an Indian, he is from...

W, W, W, W…Meet Sakib Hussain, SRH pacer who equals IPL debut bowling figures by an Indian, he is from…

Bihar pacer Sakib Hussain starred on IPL debut for SRH with 4/24 against RR, matching a major record while showcasing his inspiring journey from struggle to the big stage.

Who is SRH's debutant Sakib Hussain? (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) unleashed a sensational bowling display on Sunday night as their pace attack ripped through the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting lineup. While Praful Hinge made history with a record-breaking opening over, where he removed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Bihar pacer Sakib Hussain stole the spotlight with a dream IPL debut, finishing with sensational figures of 4 for 24.

Hussain struck early as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for his first IPL wicket and later returned in the 15th over to break a key partnership by removing RR’s top scorer, Donovan Ferreira. He ended his spell in style by striking twice in the same over, dismissing Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi to seal a match-defining performance.

Sakib Hussain unleashed a sensational bowling spell, watch video here…

Sakib Hussain scripted history on his debut match as he equalled Ashwani Kumar record of 4 for 24. Ashwani achieved this massive feat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

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Who is Sakib Hussain?

21-year-old, Sakib Hussain from Gopalganj, Bihar, earned his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, coming in as a tactical option in a high-pressure match. He was acquired by Kavya Maran-owned franchise for Rs 30 lakh.

Born in 2004, Sakib grew up facing financial struggles at home. His father, who worked as a farmer, had to stop due to knee issues, which added responsibility on Sakib at an early age. Interestingly, Sakib wanted to join the Indian Army. But his regular running drills revealed natural speed and athletic ability, eventually guiding him toward fast bowling as a career path.

Saqib’s cricket journey began in local tennis-ball tournaments, where he used to earn Rs 500-1000 per match – which added crucial support for his household. His ability to generate a sharp pace quickly set him apart, and mentors like the late Mintu Bhaiya and coach Robin Singh played key roles in shaping his path.

Saqkib Hussain served as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings

A turning point came during his stint in Chandigarh and the Bihar Cricket League, which eventually led him to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. His performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy caught everyone’s attention. Saqib also served as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings, where he impressed stalwarts like MS Dhoni with his speed.

He was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, but opportunities were limited. Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, identified his potential and signed him.

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