W, W, W, W… Star player and teammate of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates HISTORY in T20 league, claims double HAT-TRICK in final over, video goes viral

Star all-rounder claimed four wickets in four balls or a 'double hat-trick' in a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 on Sunday.

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Dasun Shanaka claimed four wickets in four balls in MLC 2026. (Image: AI)

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2026: Seattle Orcas stunned Texas Super Kings by nine runs in a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 match at Knight Riders Field in Pomona on Sunday. The star of Orcas win was Sri Lanka and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who claimed fours wickets in last four balls of the match. Shanaka became just the fourth bowler in history of T20 cricket to achieve the ‘double hat-trick’ and the second from Sri Lanka to achieve this feat after Lasith Malinga.

Texas Super Kings, the sister franchise of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, needed 28 to win off the final two overs with 122 to win in 20 overs. South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira smashed a six and four off Jasdeep Singh to bring down the equation to 15 off the final over. Shubman Ranjane smashed the first ball of Shanaka’s last over for four needing 15 runs to win.

Read more: Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka sacked as Sri Lanka name new ODI and Test captain ahead of West Indies tour

But Shanaka made a stunning comeback, claiming four wickets in four ball or a ‘double hat-trick’ to complete a superb win. With 10 needed off 4 balls, Ferreira was bowled for 22 off 16 balls. Next man in, Calvin Savage was caught by Shimron Hetmyer off the first balls he face and Shanaka then completed his hat-trick as Adam Milne was caught-behind for a duck too. Amshi de Silva was then the fourth wicket in four balls as he was caught by Hetmyer to complete a ‘double hat-trick’ for Shanaka.

WATCH Dasun Shanaka claim four wickets in four balls in MLC 2026 match HERE…

DASUN SHANAKA BRINGS THIS ONE HOME FOR THE ORCAS The Texas Super Kings went into the last over needing just 15 runs, but Shanaka held them off and got the first double hat-trick in Cognizant Major League Cricket history pic.twitter.com/vN3mkIAmwJ — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 6, 2026

Shanaka revealed that it was his first-ever hat-trick in any format of the game. “Of course, it is my first-ever hat-trick in all of my cricket career. I remember who claimed four wickets in four balls, it was my captain Lasith Malinga. It feels amazing to get a double hat-trick. It’s a different stage, but really happy,” Shanaka said after the match.

Malinga had claimed four wickets in four balls in an ODI as well as a T20I match. The former Sri Lanka pacer had done it against South Africa in the 2007 ODI World Cup and then against New Zealand in a T20I match in 2019.

Apart from Malinga, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, Ireland’s Curtis Campher and Jason Holder from West Indies have also achieved this feat.

“Donovan was on strike in the final over. He’s a kind of a player who can finish the games from nowhere. So, happy to get Donovan’s wicket. And, it was the icing on the cake. Our bowlers bowled really well,” Shanaka said after the match.

Shanaka had also scored 16 with the bat as Seattle Orcas were restricted to only 121 for 9 after batting first. TSK, in reply, were restricted to 112 for 9 with Ranjane remaining unbeaten on 40 off 44 balls. The Sri Lankan had been signed up by RR for Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2026 season as an injury replacement for Sam Curran.