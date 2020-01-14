Having appointed an observer for the upcoming Archery Association of India (AAI) elections on Saturday, the World Archery (WA) has said it’ll consider ‘conditional lifting’ of its suspension.

AAI was suspended last year after two of its factions failed to come to an agreement and thus holding separate elections held simultaneously in New Delhi and Chandigarh. The development took place despite WA sending its Asian vice-president Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol to act as a mediator.

Union Minister Arjun Munda and retired IAS officer BVP Rao were elected as the presidents of the two factions.

However, WA held formal discussions with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra following which it decided to send Bangladesh’s Chapol as an observer for the elections.

“Following his report, the WA executive committee will consider the next steps which if things go well could include a conditional lifting of the suspension,” WA secretary general Tom Dielen was quoted by PTI as saying in a letter to the chairperson of the Transitory Committee Justice (Retd.) Badar Durrez Ahmed.

“We see this election as the essential first part of the roadmap to resolve matters in India to go forward and the suspension to be lifted,” Dielen wrote.

Due to the suspension of AAI, Indian archers were disallowed to compete at the South Asian Games in Nepal last year and competed as neutral athletes at the Asian Championships in Bangkok.