WAF vs LAKR Live Cricket Streaming For Major League Cricket 2023: How To Watch Coverage On TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the WAF vs LAKR Major League Cricket 2023 match to be played at the Morrisville's Church Street Park.

Both teams will be looking for a win when they clash at Morrisville.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) and the Washington Freedom (WAF) will be locking horns in the next match of the ongoing Major League Cricket. LAKR have had a challenging run so far, facing three consecutive losses. The side needs to start winning in order to stay afloat in the competition. As for Washington Freedom, they come into this match after a thrilling win over the Texas Super Kings (TSK). Matthew Short’s outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award. The bowlers too chipped in and despite Dwayne Bravo’s efforts, the game was taken down to the last over, with Washington eventually prevailing by a narrow six-run margin. Both teams will be looking for a win when they clash at Morrisville’s Church Street Park.

When will the WAF vs LAKR, Major League Cricket match be played?

The Major League Cricket match between WAF and LAKR will be played on July 20, Friday (July 21 in India)

Where will the WAF vs LAKR, Major League Cricket match be played?

The Major League Cricket match between WAF and LAKR will be played at Morrisville’s Church Street Park.

What time will the WAF vs LAKR, Major League Cricket match start?

The Major League Cricket match between WAF and LAKR will start at 3:00 AM IST.

How to live stream the WAF vs LAKR Major League Cricket match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the WAF vs LAKR Major League Cricket match on the JioCinema app.

How to watch WAF vs LAKR, Major League Cricket match on TV?

The WAF vs LAKR Major League Cricket match will be televised live on Sports 18 network in India.

What are the Probable XIs of the WAF vs LAKR Major League Cricke match?

Washington Freedom Probable XI: Matthew Short (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Moises Henriques (captain), Andries Gous, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hossein, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Obus Pienaar, Dane Piedt, Saurabh Netravalkar

Los Angeles Knight Riders Probable XI: Sunil Narine (c), Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Nitish Kumar, Rilee Rossouw, Andre Russell, Spencer Johnson, Corne Dry, Ali Khan, Adam Zampa.

