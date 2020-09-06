Dream11 Team Prediction

Bulgaria take on Wales on Sunday in a UEFA Nations League match at the Cardiff Ground. Also Read - POR vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Portugal vs Croatia at Estadio Algarve 12.15 AM IST September 6

Wales: W W W D D

Bulgaria: D L W L L

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Nations League match between Wales vs Bulgaria will start at 6.30 PM IST – September 6 in India.

Venue: Cardiff City.

My Dream11 Team

Hannes, Gomez, Trent, Walker, Arnason, Sigurdsson, Arnor, Sancho, Foden, Sterling, Kane

SQUADS

Wales (WAL): Adam Davies, Danny Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Ben Cabango, Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts, Ben Davies, Tom Lockyer, James Lawrence, Chris Gunter, Dylan Levitt, Daniel James, Matthew Smith, Ben Woodburn, Joe Morrell, Harry Wilson, Will Vaulks, David Brooks, Jonathan Williams, Rabbi Matondo, Kieffer Moore, Hal Robson-Kanu, Gareth Bale

Bulgaria (BLG): Martin Lukov, Georgi Georgiev, Nikolay Mihaylov, Viktor Popov, Stanislav Rabotov, Kristian Dimitrov, Plamen Galabov, Anton Nedyalkov, Cicinho, Ivan Goranov, Strahil Popov, Vasil Bozhikov, Petar Zanev, Filip Krastev, Svetoslav Kovachev, Kristiyan Malinov, Bircent Karagaren, Yanis Karabelyov, Todor Nedelev, Georgi Kostadinov, Aleksandar Tsvetkov, Galin Ivanov, Bozhidar Kraev, Spas Delev, Ismail Isa, Dimitar Iliev

