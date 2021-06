WAL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

TIME: 9:30 AM IST – June 26.

Venue: Amsterdam Arena.

WAL vs DEN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Danny Ward

Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass, Joakim Maehle, Ben Davies

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Daniel James, Mikkel Damsgaard

Forwards: Yussuf Poulsen, Gareth Bale

Captain: Gareth Bale, Vice-Captain: Yussuf Poulsen

WAL vs DEN Probable playing XI

Wales

Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore.

Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Yussuf Poulsen.

