Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions

WAL vs SUI, Euro 2020: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Wales vs Switzerland on June 12, Saturday: Also Read - TUR vs ITA Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Euro 2020: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Turkey vs Italy on June 12, Saturday

Wales versus Switzerland would be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan on Saturday and it promises to be a closely fought game. Also Read - EURO 2020: From France to England Top Contenders For the Coveted Cup

Wales vs Switzerland Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WAL vs SUI, Wales vs Switzerland Betting Tips, WAL vs SUI Betting Tips, Switzerland Dream 11 Team Player List, Wales Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Italy and Villarreal, Euro 2020, Online Football Tips Italy and Villarreal, Euro 2020. Also Read - Sunil Chhetri Behind Cristiano Ronaldo in Active International Goal Scorer List

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for WAL vs SUI

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 6:30 PM IST – June 12, Saturday in India.

WAL vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper – Y. Sommer

Defenders – B. Davies, R. Rodriguez, J. Rodon, M. Akanji

Midfielders –X. Shaqiri, A. Ramsey, G. Xhaka

Strikers – D. James, H. Seferovic, G. Bale

WAL vs SUI Probable Lineup

Switzerland: Sommer(GK), Elvedi, Akanji, Schar; Mbabu, Xhaka, Freuler, Rodriguez; Shaqiri; Gavranovic, Seferovic

Wales: Ward(GK), Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ampadu, Williams; Bale, Wilson, James

WAL vs SUI SQUADS

Wales

Daniel James, Tyler Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Neco Williams, Chris Mepham, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Jonny Williams, Gareth Bale, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Joe Allen, David Brooks, Ben Cabango, Rubin Colwill, Ben Davies, Adam Davies, Wayne Hennessey, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Joe Morrell, Tom Lockyer, Kieffer Moore, Connor Roberts, Danny Ward, Matthew Smith, Joe Rodon

Switzerland

Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka, Silvan Widmer, Steven Zuber, Kevin Mbabu, Christian Fassnacht, Loris Benito, Fabian Schär, Ruben Vargas, Haris Seferovic, Denis Zakaria, Becir Omeragic, Djibril Sow, Remo Freuler, Breel Embolo, Jordan Lotomba, Admir Mehmedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez, Yann Sommer, Eray Cömart, Jonas Omlin, Edimilson Fernandes, Nico Elvedi, Yvon Mvogo

Check Dream11 Prediction / WAL Dream11 Team / SUI Dream11 Team/ Wales Dream 11 Team / Switzerland Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Euro 2020 Betting Tips / Online Football Tips and more.